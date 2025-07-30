Tsunami alert: Quake in far east Russia leads to evacuation orders in Hawaii, Japan. Check full zone map here..

Tsunami alert: The Kamchatka Peninsula in far east Russia was hit by a magnitude 8.8 earthquake on July 30, setting off a giant tsunami towering 4 metres (or 13 feet) tall and wreaking havoc across the Pacific. The tsunami has damaging buildings and prompted warnings from Hawaii to Japan and various Pacific Islands, according to reports.

In the remote Russian peninsula, several people sustained injuries; much of Japan's east coast has been ordered to evacuate; and almost the whole of Hawaii is on tsunami watch. Notably, the same Japanese region was also on tsunami alert in 2011 following a devastating earthquake in the region.

In a video post, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called the quake “serious and the strongest in decades of tremors”, Reuters reported.

Tsunami alert, people asked to evacuate According to Sergei Lebedev, regional minister for emergency situations, the earthquake triggered a monstrous 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) high tsunami in parts of Kamchatka.

Posting an alert for his own citizens, United States President Donald Trump wrote on X, “Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!”

Tsunami alert: Japan upgrades warning The Japan Weather Agency upgraded its warning, saying it expected tsunami waves of up to 3 metres (10 feet) to reach large coastal areas starting around 0100 GMT (6.30 am IST).

Public broadcaster NHK said evacuation orders had been issued by the government for some areas, as per a Reuters report. “Please evacuate quickly. If you can, move quickly to higher ground and away from the coast,” NHK announced.

US Tsunami Warning System alerts ‘hazardous waves’ The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a warning of “hazardous tsunami waves” within the next three hours, with waves over 3 metres high in Russia and Ecuador.

It added that huge waves of 1-3 metres were possible in Japan, Hawaii, Chile and the Solomon Islands; while smaller waves could hit coastlines across much of the Pacific, including the US West Coast.

Check: Hawaii Tsunami alert map The island state of Hawaii is vulnerable and residents in the coastal and low-lying areas have been ordered to evacuate to higher ground or to the fourth floor of a building. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said on X, “Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected.”

According to a CBS report, Hawaii is officially under a Tsunami Watch for the following areas: Princeville and Lihue to Kapolei, Honolulu, Kauai, O'ahu, Lahaina, Kihei, Hana, Waimea, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, and Ocean View.

Tsunami watch: Coastal and low-lying areas in Hawaii put on high alert.