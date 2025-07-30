Tsunami Alert in California: What time could waves hit LA, Bay Area, San Diego, Oceanside?

Following a powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake off the Pacific coast of Russia, the US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tsunami watch for large parts of California’s coastline, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Bay Area.
The NWS Tsunami Warning Center said that the first tsunami waves could reach parts of the California coast as early as 11:50 PM local time on July 29 (12:20 PM IST on July 30).
Officials have released an estimated timeline for when waves could strike specific locations along the West Coast. Here’s what the forecast looks like:
The NWS has urged people along the coast to remain alert and await further updates. So far, no evacuation orders have been announced, but authorities are monitoring the situation closely in coordination with federal emergency services.
The tsunami watch follows an undersea 8.7-magnitude earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula—part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region known for its high seismic activity. Similar alerts have also been issued for parts of Japan and Alaska.
