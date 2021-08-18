Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Tsunami alert issued after 6.8-magnitude quake by Vanuatu: US monitors

Tsunami alert issued after 6.8-magnitude quake by Vanuatu: US monitors

Hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST AFP

  • The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 91 kilometres and was about 340 kilometres (210 miles) northwest of the capital Port Vila

A US monitor issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after a large 6.8-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Vanuatu.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 91 kilometres and was about 340 kilometres (210 miles) northwest of the capital Port Vila, the US Geological Survey said.

Hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a preliminary assessment.

