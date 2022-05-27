A tsunami warning has been issued after the US Geological Survey reported a 6.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of East Timor on May 27. The earthquake "may be capable of triggering a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region," according to a tsunami advisory group. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 51.4 kilometres (32 miles) off the eastern edge of Timor Island, which is divided between East Timor and Indonesia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}