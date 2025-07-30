Tsunami onset begins! Waves strike Hawaii's Hanalei; where to watch shore horror LIVE with webcam videos

The tsunami onset has begun after waves measuring 2 feet struck Hawaii's Hanalei, according to the data from the buoys around Nawiliwili. The powerful 8.8 magnitude Russia earthquake on Wednesday that prompted tsunami warnings across several regions of the Pacific has set off second round of catastrophic waves after several aftershocks.

Where to watch Hawaii tsunami live stream? Hawaii tsunami live streaming Watch the horror of tsunami waves LIVE at the following 7 webcams of Hawaii:

According to Russia's emergency services, the tsunami waves in the Russian Pacific town of Severo-Kurilsk reached as high as five metres while powerful waves exceeding 3 metres continue to wreak havoc, Russia's news agency RIA Novosti reported. Russia's regional minister for emergency situations Sergei Lebedev, urged people to move away from the shoreline amid intensifying action of waves.

A shallow quake that struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula triggered tsunami alerts in in parts of Russia, Japan, Hawaii and the US.

Where can you catch live updates on tsunami warnings? For all LIVE Updates on Tsunami warnings follow LiveMint: Tsunami Warning LIVE

According to Seismologist Dr Lucy Jones, the tsunami could damage harbours and waterfront property in Hawaii - and possibly in California - but it is not expected to cause a catastrophic loss of life anywhere in the Americas, BBC reported.

As live footage of rising waters and shoreline changes is doing the rounds on social media, it is important to note that the wave height of tsunami waves in Hawaii is predicted to be 3-10 feet. Furthermore, tsunami waves in Santa Barbara are predicted to be 1-2 feet while Crescent City in northern California is expected to get 6-foot waves in its harbour, the Seismologist noted.

From Hawaii to Alaska, emergency systems were activated and vulnerable sites evacuated. Japan's weather agency informed that a tsunami 1.3 metres (4.3 feet) high reached a port in Japan's northern Iwate prefecture at 4:52 AM (GMT).

According to Japan Meteorological Agency, tsunami waves of up to three metres (9.8 feet) are expected along Japan's Pacific coast.

When will tsunami hit California Let's find out when will Tsunami waves hit San Diego, Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Oceanside.

The National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center said, “TSUNAMI WATCH in effect for the California coast. Estimated time of arrival as early as 12:15 AM on July 30. People along the coast: Stand by for further updates.” Track tsunami warnings across the Pacific at www.tsunami.gov.

According to NWS, waves could start striking California's Fort Bragg region around 11:50 PM on Tuesday.

Fort Bragg – 11:50 PM PDT, July 29

Crescent City – 11:55 PM PDT, July 29

Monterey – 12:15 AM PDT, July 30

Port San Luis – 12:35 AM PDT, July 30

San Francisco – 12:40 AM PDT, July 30

Santa Barbara – 12:50 AM PDT, July 30

Los Angeles Harbor – 1:05 AM PDT, July 30

Newport Beach – 1:10 AM PDT, July 30

Oceanside – 1:15 AM PDT, July 30