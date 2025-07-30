Tsunami warning: 8.8-magnitude earthquake triggers alert worldwide | List of countries that are under threat

One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude temblor that set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and other coasts south toward New Zealand.

Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu and people moved to higher ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami measuring 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) was detected in Tokachi, on the southern coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of the country's main islands.

The Russian areas nearest the quake’s epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula reported damage and evacuations, but no serious injuries.

The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko. He said residents were safe and staying on high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.

Here is the full list of countries that are under threat: Tsunami Waves Over 3 Meters Possible:

Ecuador

Russia

Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

Tsunami Waves Between 1 to 3 Meters Possible:

Chile

Costa Rica

French Polynesia

Guam

Hawaii

Japan

Jarvis Island

Johnston Atoll

Kiribati

Midway Island

Palmyra Island

Peru

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tsunami Waves Between 0.3 to 1 Meter Possible:

Australia

Chuuk

Colombia

Cook Islands

El Salvador

Fiji

Guatemala

Howland and Baker Islands

Indonesia

Kermadec Islands

Kosrae

Marshall Islands

Mexico

Nauru

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Pitcairn Islands

Pohnpei

Taiwan

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Wake Island

Wallis and Futuna

American Samoa