Tsunami warning after 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula

Tsunami warning after 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula

Premium
Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.
1 min read . 12:28 PM IST AFP

  • Alaska was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning.

The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville, the USGS said, with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

The US government issued a tsunami warning for Alaska's southeast.

"Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts," the US Tsunami Warning System said in a statement.

Perryville is a small village about 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake caused tsunami waves in Alaska's southern coast in October, but no casualties were reported.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Alaska was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!