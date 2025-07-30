Tsunami Warning: Is Russia’s 8.8 earthquake among the worst ever? How deadly were history’s top 10 disasters?

Tsunami Warning: A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering a Pacific Ocean Tsunami warning on July 29.

The quake was shallow at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), and was centred about 125 km (80 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula along the coast of Avacha Bay, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said as it revised the magnitude up from 8.0 earlier.

Scary videos on social media showed shaking visuals recorded inside buildings, with damage reported at multiple places. Is it the worst-ever Tsunami ever? What does an 8.8 magnitude on the Richter scale mean?

Definition of a tsunami? First, the basic question: What is a tsunami? A tsunami is a series of waves in a water body caused by the displacement of a large volume of water, generally in an ocean or a large lake.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and underwater explosions above or below water generate a tsunami. The Global Historical Tsunami Database, of the US government's National Centers of Environmental Information lists information of over 1,200 confirmed tsunamis that have been reported between 1610 BC and AD 2017.

Of these, at least 250 were deadly. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US Department of Commerce, the deadliest Tsunami in history was reported on December 26, 2004, when an extremely powerful earthquake occurred off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra in the Indian Ocean.

Sumatra, Indonesia – 26 December, 2004 This magnitude 9.1 earthquake, the third largest in the world since 1900, generated a tsunami that reached as high as 167 feet (51 meters) and caused flooding up to three miles (five kilometres) inland, the NOAA says.

The ensuing tsunami was as tall as 50 mand reached 5 km inland near Meubolah, Sumatra. The earthquake was estimated to have occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres.

This tsunami is also the most widely recorded, with nearly one thousand combined tide gauge and eyewitness measurements from around the world reporting a rise in wave height, including places in the US, the UK and Antarctica.

An estimated US$10b of damages is attributed to the disaster, with around 230,000 people reported dead, according to reports.

Tōhoku, Japan – 11 March, 2011 On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the east coast of Japan's Tōhoku resulted in a Tsunami that caused devastation locally and was observed throughout the Pacific, according to NOAA,

The earthquake was the worst ever recorded in Japan and the tsunami reached as high as 127 feet (39 meters) and travelled up to five miles (eight kilometers) inland.

It caused more than 18,000 deaths and approximately $243 billion (2017 dollars) in damage in Japan alone. And most of the devastation in Japan was attributed the tsunami. At least 500,000 people were displaced, and the disaster also led to an accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma, Fukushima.

Lisbon, Portugal – November 1, 1755 In 1755, a magnitude 8.5 earthquake generated three deadly waves that struck various towns along the west coast of Portugal and southern Spain. According to Australian Geographic magazine, the waves were up to 30 m high in some places.

The tsunami waves were also reported to as far as Carlisle Bay, Barbados. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami killed 50,000 in the Portugal, Morocco and Spain, according to media reports.

Krakatau, Indonesia - 27 August 27, 1883 This tsunami was generated not by an earthquake but due to an explosion in the Krakatau caldera volcano of Indonesia. The volcanic eruption led to waves as high as 37 meters to areas as far as Anjer and Merak towns. In fact, the sea level is said to have receded from the shore at Bombay in India and one person was reportedly killed in Sri Lanka.

Overall, this disaster in Indonesia led to around 34,417 deaths, of which about 2,000 deaths are often attributed directly to the volcanic eruptions.

Enshunada Sea, Japan – 20 September, 1498 As recorded in history books, an earthquake of an estimated 8.3 magnitude in 1498 generated tsunami waves in the Kii, Mikawa, Izu, Surugu, and Sagami regions of Japan. Some reports suggested that the disaster killed about 31,000 people.

Deaths Year Country Ocean Cause Magnitude 227,889 2004 Indonesia Indian Earthquake 9.1 50,000 1755 Portugal Atlantic Earthquake 8.5 34,417 1883 Indonesia Indian Volcano — 31,000 1498 Japan Pacific Earthquake 8.3 27,122 1896 Japan Pacific Earthquake 8.3 25,000 1868 Chile Pacific Earthquake 8.5 18,453 2011 Japan Pacific Earthquake 9.1 14,524 1792 Japan Pacific Volcano — 13,486 1771 Japan Pacific Earthquake 7.4 8,000 1686 Japan Pacific Earthquake 8.2

