Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Japan's northern coast — shocking videos emerge

A powerful earthquake, initially measured at a magnitude of 7.6, struck off the coast of Japan’s northern region on Monday night, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami warning for several northern prefectures.

The tremor occurred at approximately 11:15 PM local time, centred at a depth of 50 kilometres near the Aomori prefecture coastline.

The JMA registered the shaking intensity at an upper 6 on the Japanese seven-point scale in the city of Hachinohe, Aomori — the second-highest level, indicating severe difficulty in remaining standing or moving.

Tsunami Threat and Initial Impact The tsunami warning was issued immediately for the coastal areas of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, with forecasts indicating waves could reach as high as three metres in some regions.

According to initial reports, several injuries at a hotel in Hachinohe, Aomori, were reported.

Several more waves reached the coast, measuring up to 50 centimetres (20 inches), the agency said.

The quake was also felt in the northern hub of Sapporo, where alarms rang on smartphones to alert residents.

Live footage showed shattered glass fragments scattered across roads.

Hachinohe residents fled their homes to seek shelter in the city hall, Public broadcaster NHK said.

Govt sets up emergency task force In response to the severe event, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi addressed reporters, confirming that the government has established an emergency task force. The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is prioritizing the safety of human life.

“We are putting people's lives first and doing everything we can," Takaichi said.

Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara urged residents to stay in a safe place until the warning had been lifted.

"Even after an initial wave, a second or third wave of an even greater height can arrive," he told reporters.

No impact on nuclear plants No issues were reported at nearby nuclear power stations. The Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant, operated by Tohoku Electric Power Co in the nearby Miyagi prefecture, saw no abnormalities, according to an official from Japan’s atomic regulator, as reported by Bloomberg.

Reactor No. 2 is currently operating. No issues were found at the idled Higashidori Nuclear Power Plant, also operated by Tohoku Electric, the official said.

