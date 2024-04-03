Tsunami warning issued for Japan’s Okinawa after 7.5 magnitude earthquake
A Tsunami warning was issued for Japan’s Okinawa followed by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. Soon after the seismic activity, Japan issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa.
A tsunami warning was issued for Japan’s Okinawa after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on April 3, 2024. This was followed by the main airport in Japan's Okinawa suspending its flights.
