Tsunami Warning issued in US: When to evacuate and how to stay safe? | Explained

Tsunami Warning: One of the strongest earthquakes in recent history struck Russia’s Far East early Wednesday, with a magnitude of 8.8, according to seismic authorities. The powerful quake triggered small tsunami waves in Japan and Alaska, while prompting widespread warnings across the Pacific, including Hawaii, North and Central America, and island nations stretching south toward New Zealand.

Advertisement

Authorities advised residents in affected regions to move to higher ground as a precaution. So far, areas where tsunami waves have already made landfall have reported no significant damage.

Advertisement

In Hawaii, waves between 1 and 3 meters were expected to arrive just after 7 p.m. local time, according to NOAA and operations were suspended at Hilo airport. Governor Josh Green said coastal zones had to be evacuated “right away.”

Hawaii uses a four-level tsunami alert system to keep the public informed and safe during potential tsunami threats: Tsunami Warning, Watch, Advisory, and Information Statement.

Tsunami Warning A Tsunami Warning is the most serious alert, meaning a tsunami is imminent or already occurring. Residents in coastal and low-lying areas should evacuate immediately and head to higher ground, with alerts issued through sirens, media broadcasts, mobile notifications, and official channels, according to NWS.

Click here to check the Tsunami warning. Tsunami Watch A Tsunami Watch indicates a potential threat from a distant seismic event; no evacuation is required at this stage, but people should prepare by reviewing evacuation plans and gathering supplies.

Advertisement

Tsunami Advisory A Tsunami Advisory means strong waves and dangerous currents are expected, though major flooding isn’t likely. People should stay off beaches and out of the water and secure vessels.

Tsunami Information Statement A Tsunami Information Statement is issued when there is no threat to Hawaii, but officials want to inform the public following an offshore event. Authorities urge everyone to know whether they live in a tsunami evacuation zone and to have a family plan in place.

Monthly siren tests occur on the first business day at 11:45 a.m., and officials warn that if you feel strong shaking near the coast, you should evacuate immediately, as tsunamis caused by local quakes can arrive within minutes, according to media reports.

Advertisement

Tsunami warnings in US Waves less than a foot (under 30 centimeters) above tide levels were observed in the Alaskan communities of Amchitka and Adak, said Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator with the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska, as reported by the Associated Press.

“The impact of the tsunami could last for hours, such as in Adak, a community of about 70 people in Alaska's Aleutian Islands -- or perhaps more than a day,” Snider said.

A Tsunami Advisory is in effect for the coastal areas of California. (Photo: X/NWS)

Advertisement

A tsunami advisory has been issued for coastal areas of Oregon.

“A tsunami is not just one wave,” he said. “It’s a series of powerful waves over a long period of time. Tsunamis cross the ocean at hundreds of miles an hour -- as fast as a jet aeroplane -- in deep water. But when they get close to the shore, they slow down and start to pile up. And that’s where that inundation problem becomes a little bit more possible there.”

Advertisement

“In this case, because of the Earth sending out these huge ripples of water across the ocean, they’re going to be moving back and forth for quite a while,” which is why some communities may feel effects longer, he said.

Advertisement

Tsunami Warning: How to stay safe? -Seek refuge in a high, multi-story reinforced concrete building (e.g., a hotel).

-Go to the upper floors for safety.

-Do not stay in small buildings or homes in low-lying coastal areas, as they are not tsunami-resistant.

Offshore reefs may reduce wave force, but do not eliminate danger.

Always avoid low-lying areas during a tsunami warning.

What to do after a Tsunami? -Stay informed via NOAA Weather Radio, Coast Guard channels, or local news.

Be aware:! Roads, bridges, and buildings may be damaged or unsafe.

-If someone is trapped or injured, call trained emergency responders, don’t attempt risky rescues.

-Assist people with special needs: infants, the elderly, disabled individuals, and large families.

-Avoid disaster areas your presence can hinder rescue efforts and put you at risk.

Advertisement

-Watch for hazards like contaminated water, damaged infrastructure, landslides, or mudflows.

Check Do's and Don'ts here. Wednesday’s earthquake was big enough to displace “a huge amount of water and usually that size does make it to the other side of the Pacific,” Lucy Jones, a seismologist with California Institute of Technology, told Bloomberg News. Tsunamis travel 500 to 600 miles per hour, about the cruising speed of a Boeing 747, she added.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said the tsunami generated by the quake could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.

Advertisement

“Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the warning stated. The first waves were expected around 7 p.m. Tuesday local time.

If you feel strong shaking near the coast, you should evacuate immediately.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management said on Facebook that small tsunami waves were expected along the coast starting around 11:40 p.m. local time, with wave heights between 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 centimeters). It urged people to stay away from beaches, harbours and marinas and to remain in a safe location away from the coast until the advisory is lifted.

A tsunami is not just one wave. It’s a series of powerful waves over a long period of time.

“This is not a major tsunami, but dangerous currents and strong waves may pose a risk to those near the water,” the department said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from AP)