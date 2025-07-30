Tsunami Warning: ‘STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE,’ says Donald Trump after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

Tsunami Warning: A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia early Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves that hit parts of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

“Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” - President Donald J. Trump.

Tsunami advisory in US NWS Bay Area said in a post, “TSUNAMI ADVISORY remains in effect for the California coast. Stay away from the water! Stay away from beaches and waterways! Remember: Tsunamis are series of waves carrying large masses of water. The first wave may not be the largest! Do NOT go to the coast!!”

The US Tsunami warning system is effet for the Aleutian Islands, Samalga Pass, Alaska, after an earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia, Reuters reported.

The quake, centred near the Kamchatka Peninsula, has led to tsunami warnings across Alaska, Hawaii, and coastal areas stretching as far south as New Zealand.

A tsunami wave of 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) was recorded in Ishinomaki, Japan, the highest detected so far following Wednesday’s powerful offshore earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake struck at 8:25 a.m. Japan time with an initial magnitude of 8.0, as reported by both Japanese and U.S. seismologists. The U.S. Geological Survey later revised the magnitude to 8.8, making it the strongest global quake since 2011.

That 2011 disaster, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake off northeast Japan, triggered a devastating tsunami and led to the catastrophic Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown.

Much of the Pacific coast of North America spanning from British Columbia in Canada to down the U.S. West Coast and into Mexico was under a tsunami advisory.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management said on Facebook that small tsunami waves were expected to reach parts of the state’s coastline starting around 11:40 p.m. local time, with wave heights between 1 to 3 feet (30 to 91 centimeters), AP reported.