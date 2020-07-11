Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting covid deaths

There are many "flavors" of COVID-19, according to new data that may someday allow coronavirus treatments to be targeted at the specific molecular changes making a person sick. To learn more about why only some coronavirus patients become severely ill, researchers studied patients' "blood transcriptome," the complete set of genes that are activated in immune cells in the blood. They found at least five different types of immune response against the coronavirus - not just "mild" and "severe," according to a paper posted online ahead of peer review. "In other words, there are different flavors of the disease," just as there are different types of cancer, study co-author Dr. Joachim Schultze of the University of Bonn told Reuters. Understanding the molecular mechanisms at work in a given patient could help doctors tailor the therapy to target those mechanisms, Schultze said. The findings also helped his team predict which drugs would likely benefit COVID-19 patients. One "prominent" candidate cited was the steroid dexamethasone, which has already been proven effective in some COVID-19 patients. Another "surprising" discovery they cited involved granulocytes, a type of white blood cell. "Granulocytes, cells that are not really known to be major players in the fight against viruses, play a major role in severe COVID-19 disease," Schultze said. The new findings "will help us to find better therapies and also will guide vaccine development," he added.