Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, last day Friday. Here's what happened2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM IST
- This comes a week after Fox settled a $787 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems
Tucker Carlson, the host of Fox News' top-rated show ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, will be leaving the network, effective immediately. This comes a week after Fox settled a $787 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, the company informed.
