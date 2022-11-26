Teams

Tunisia

If they manage to beat Australia, Tunisia would have a strong chance of qualifying for the next round for the first time in their football history. Tunisia have competed in FIFA world cups five times before FIFA 2022 and gotten eliminated every time. In fact, they loss all the matches in 1998, 2002 and 2006. This will be their golden opportunity. For their second group game, Tunisia should have their entire team fit and prepared. Wahbi Khazri, the leading goal-scorer in the team, did not play in the opening contest but is anticipated to play in this match.