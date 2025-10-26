Tunisia’s Gabes erupts in mass protests over deadly pollution; cries of ‘want to breathe’ fill streets

Hundreds of Tunisians staged a demonstration in the capital, Tunis, against a severe environmental crisis stemming from a deadly pollution linked to a state-run chemical plant in Gabes. The protest, which started in the southern city, have now spread beyond the region, according to Reuters.

This protest is reportedly part of a series of public demonstrations showcasing increasing anger with the government’s response to pollution and the declining quality of public services, representing the most significant challenge to President Kais Saied since he consolidated power in 2021.

Tunisia protest against pollution: Top 5 points Residents of Gabes complained of increasing cases of respiratory problems, osteoporosis, and cancer, which they attribute to toxic emissions from the state chemical company’s phosphate plants, releasing thousands of tons of waste into the sea each day. The most recent protests in Gabes erupted this month after dozens of school children experienced breathing difficulties from fumes emitted by a plant that processes phosphates into phosphoric acid and fertilisers.

2. Protestors held banners and chanted slogans in support of Gabes residents, criticising the authorities’ response as “repression". The government stated that arrests were made due to acts of violence.

Demonstrators hold signs as hundreds of Tunisians march through the capital Tunis on Saturday to protest a severe environmental crisis caused by pollution from a state chemical plant in Gabes, as protests that began there widen outside the southern city, in Tunisia,

3. Hani Faraj, a protester from the “Stop Pollution” campaign informed Reuters, “It’s that simple, the people of Gabes want to breathe. Gabes is dying slowly ... We will not remain silent. We will escalate our peaceful protests."

4. The Saied administration is concerned that protests in the capital could ignite unrest in other parts of Tunisia, increasing pressure amid a prolonged economic slump and political instability. He called the situation in Gabes as an “environmental assassination", attributing it to what he calls the criminal policy decisions of a previous government.

Demonstrators hold a banner as hundreds of Tunisians march through the capital Tunis on Saturday to protest a severe environmental crisis caused by pollution from a state chemical plant in Gabes, as protests that began there widen outside the southern city, in Tunisia, October 25, 2025. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

5. Saied has called for immediate repairs to the industrial units to stop the leaks in an attempt to calm the protests. Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani announced this week that the government plans to build a cancer hospital in Gabes to address the rising number of cases. However, protesters have dismissed these measures as temporary, insisting that the polluting facilities be permanently closed and relocated.

Meanwhile, environmental groups caution that tons of industrial waste are dumped daily into the sea at Chatt Essalam, causing severe harm to marine ecosystems. Local fishermen have noted a significant drop in fish populations over the past ten years, endangering a crucial source of livelihood for many residents in the area.