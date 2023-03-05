Turbulent times: Global warming is making your flights more bumpy2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
- Atmospheric dynamics around the world are becoming more complex due to global warming
The debate around climate change and global warming is gaining ground for a while now. The ill effects of the rising temperature are already around and your flights getting bumpier is also one of them. Climate experts have warned that global warming is now impacting aviation operations and increasing turbulences in flights.
