Following the warnings from its Western partners about potential terror attacks in Turkey, the middle-eastern nation issued a warning to its nationals on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic, and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry advised its residents in the US and Europe to "act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks" and to "stay away from areas where demonstrations may intensify."

According to the ministry, recent spikes in "anti-Islamic and racist activities" demonstrate the perilous extent of religious intolerance and hostility in Europe.

Security advisories were issued for its people on Friday by a number of embassies in Ankara, including those of the United States, Germany, France, and Italy, warning of "potential retaliation strikes by terrorists against houses of worship."

The event came after recent Quran burnings in Europe. The foreign ministry of Sweden similarly warned its citizens on Saturday to stay away from gatherings and protests while they were in Turkey.

Tensions between Sweden and Turkey have increased as a result of a far-right, anti-immigrant lawmaker burning a Koran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Ankara has condemned similar Koran-burning incidents that occurred in the Netherlands and Denmark.

(With inputs from Reuters)