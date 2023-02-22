Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone

Reuters

A man walks past destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people

Turkey launched a temporary wage support scheme and banned layoffs in 10 cities on Wednesday to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the south of the country earlier this month.