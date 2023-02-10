Turkey: Black ribbon displayed at Istanbul airport to mourn earthquake victims
- More than 21,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes struck on Monday
A black ribbon was displayed on the electronic board of Istanbul airport in solidarity with Turkey and Syria as the two nations continue their dead from the devastating earthquakes.
