Turkey coal mine explosion: 40 miners confirmed dead, several injured1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 03:10 PM IST
Eleven were injured and hospitalised, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed
Eleven were injured and hospitalised, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed
The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 40 people Saturday. The explosion occurred on Friday evening when at least 110 miners working in the shaft.