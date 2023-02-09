Turkey earthquake: 1 Indian missing, 10 others stuck but safe, informs MEA
- He added that three Indians who approached the Indian government were taken to a safe location.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that one Indian who was on a business trip to Turkey is missing, adding that 10 others are safe but stuck in remote regions.
