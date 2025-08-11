Turkey Earthquake: 6.1 magnitude tremor hits Balikesir province, one dead, 16 buildings collapsed | Top points

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck the Sindirgi district of Balikesir province in Turkey on Saturday at 7:53 local time, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

AFAD said in a statement, "On August 10, 2025, at 19:53, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir province.

AFAD said the quake struck at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), while the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered the earthquake's magnitude at 6.19 and a depth of 10 km.

Here's all you need to know about Turkey earthquake: 1. According to the AFAD, a total of seven aftershocks with a magnitude above 3.0 have occurred since then. The tremors were felt in neighbouring provinces, including Manisa, Izmir, Usak, and Bursa, as per news agency ANI.

2. One person was killed on Sunday when an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northwestern Turkey's Balikesir province, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding 29 people were wounded and 16 buildings collapsed.

Yerlikaya said an 81-year-old person died after being rescued from rubble by emergency teams. She was being pulled out alive from the debris of a collapsed building in Sindirgi, he said. Four other people were rescued from the building.

3. Yerlikaya said a total of 16 buildings collapsed in the region -- most of them derelict and unused. Two mosque minarets also tumbled down, he said.

4. AFAD activated the Turkey Disaster Response Plan (TAMP) and dispatched personnel and vehicles from various provincial directorates to support search and rescue operations.

5. The affected areas are being closely monitored, and representatives of all disaster groups will gather at the AFAD Presidency Disaster and Emergency Management Center.

6. As of now, field surveys are ongoing. Personnel and vehicles have been dispatched from the AFAD Provincial Directorates of Çanakkale, Izmir, Afyonkarahisar, Usak, Bursa, Sakarya, Kutahya, Bilecik, Manisa, and Kocaeli to support search and rescue operations."