Footballer Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake in the region, his agent has confirmed on Saturday. The soccer star, who had been playing for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor, lived in a luxury 12-story building in the hard-hit city of Antakya, Hatay province.

“Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed," manager Murat Uzunmehmet told private news agency DHA.

Meanwhile his agent Nana Sechere tweeted on Saturday, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning."

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

The 31-year-old footballer played for Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League.

Earlier his club Hatayspor had notified that Atsu was rescued "with injuries". Reports stated that Atsu was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital for treatment. However, this version changed later.

The footballer had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

Hatayspor said Atsu's body was being repatriated to Ghana. “The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble (debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.," the club tweeted.

Meanwhile, the contractor of the luxury 12-story Ronesans Rezidans building — where Atsu and Savut lived — was detained at Istanbul Airport a week ago, apparently trying to leave the country.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake on Feb. 6 in southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria passed 43,000 on Friday and was certain to increase as search teams find more bodies. Turkish administration had earlier described the incident to be biggest disaster in the country since 1930.

(With inputs from agencies)