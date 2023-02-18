Turkey earthquake: Footballer Christian Atsu found dead after 14 days
Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent said
Footballer Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake in the region, his agent has confirmed on Saturday. The soccer star, who had been playing for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor, lived in a luxury 12-story building in the hard-hit city of Antakya, Hatay province.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×