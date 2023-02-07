Home / News / World /  Turkey earthquake: Girl in complete shock as rescuers pull her to safety. Watch video
Turkey earthquake: Girl in complete shock as rescuers pull her to safety. Watch video

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 07:11 PM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Members of the rescue team gather on the rubble as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Al Atareb, Syria February 7, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (White Helmets via REUTERS)Premium
Members of the rescue team gather on the rubble as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Al Atareb, Syria February 7, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (White Helmets via REUTERS)

The girl was so shock-stricken that on being found by the rescuers she kept looking at them blankly instead of crying out loud or showing any other hysterical emotions

As five massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria turned cities into rubbles, rescuers toiled through the night and into the morning searching for survivors in hope that friends and relatives might be found alive.

In such an incident, a little Syrian girl named Noor, who was trapped under the debris for hours alone, was rescued on Tuesday. The video that went viral shows that the girl was so shock-stricken that on being found by the rescuers she kept looking at them blankly instead of crying out loud or showing any other hysterical emotions. And when the workers try to calm her by asking her to look at her father, there was hardly any reaction.

Then once she was pulled out to safety, the rescue workers breaks into chant 'God is great'.

Watch video here:

Monday's quake cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers (miles) across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, toppling thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis. Aftershocks then rattled tangled piles of metal and concrete, making the search efforts perilous, while below-freezing temperatures made them ever more urgent.

The earthquake has left over 5,000 dead and tens of thousands injured, while the World Health organisation (WHO) cited that the earthquake is likely to affect more than 23 million people. The United Nations, on the other hand, said, the first quake of magnitude 7.8 that had hit southern Turkey early Monday was the county's most powerful quake in more than 80 years.

Meanwhile, President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday a three-month state of emergency covering Turkey's 10 southern provinces that are worst hit by devastating earthquakes.

"We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that operations are carried out rapidly," Erdogan said in his second speech since the first quake hit early on Monday.

He said the state of emergency would last three months - meaning it would end shortly before presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled on May 14. It could also be extended.

Erdogan previously declared a nationwide state of emergency in July 2016 in the wake of a failed military coup.

 

