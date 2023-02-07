As five massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria turned cities into rubbles, rescuers toiled through the night and into the morning searching for survivors in hope that friends and relatives might be found alive.

In such an incident, a little Syrian girl named Noor, who was trapped under the debris for hours alone, was rescued on Tuesday. The video that went viral shows that the girl was so shock-stricken that on being found by the rescuers she kept looking at them blankly instead of crying out loud or showing any other hysterical emotions. And when the workers try to calm her by asking her to look at her father, there was hardly any reaction.

Then once she was pulled out to safety, the rescue workers breaks into chant 'God is great'.

Monday's quake cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers (miles) across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, toppling thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis. Aftershocks then rattled tangled piles of metal and concrete, making the search efforts perilous, while below-freezing temperatures made them ever more urgent.

The earthquake has left over 5,000 dead and tens of thousands injured, while the World Health organisation (WHO) cited that the earthquake is likely to affect more than 23 million people. The United Nations, on the other hand, said, the first quake of magnitude 7.8 that had hit southern Turkey early Monday was the county's most powerful quake in more than 80 years.

Meanwhile, President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday a three-month state of emergency covering Turkey's 10 southern provinces that are worst hit by devastating earthquakes.

"We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that operations are carried out rapidly," Erdogan said in his second speech since the first quake hit early on Monday.

He said the state of emergency would last three months - meaning it would end shortly before presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled on May 14. It could also be extended.

Erdogan previously declared a nationwide state of emergency in July 2016 in the wake of a failed military coup.