Turkey earthquake: Grieving father caresses hand of dead child, refuses to let go
The girl was dead and her body was crushed by concrete. She was asleep when the first quake struck on Monday morning.
Five massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have turned cities into rubble and torn clothes and toys scattered around the streets speak of the dead and the destruction. And one single photo has perfectly managed to encapsulate the unspeakable pain and horror people in the region are now experiencing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×