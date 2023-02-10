Five massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have turned cities into rubble and torn clothes and toys scattered around the streets speak of the dead and the destruction. And one single photo has perfectly managed to encapsulate the unspeakable pain and horror people in the region are now experiencing.

In the picture that has been taken by an AFP photojournalist a man was seen holding the hand of his 15-year-old daughter, the only part of her body which is visible. The girl was dead and her body was crushed by concrete. She was asleep when the first quake struck on Monday morning.

The man -Mesut Hancer - refused to let the body go and kept touching her fingers. Oblivious to freezing cold and the world around him, he sat on the pile of broken bricks that were once his home.

"Take pictures of my child," Mr Hancer later told the photographer. It seemed that he wanted the whole world to know what happened to him.

The AFP photographer said, as quoted by SBS, "As I took photos, I was so sad. I kept repeating to myself, 'what immense pain'. I couldn't stop myself from crying."

The photographer further revealed that he tried speaking to the grieving further but "He was speaking with difficulty, so I could not talk to him too much."

The AFP photograph was featured on the front pages of major newspapers across the world, including the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Monday earthquakes are said to be the biggest disaster in the region in almost 100 years and it has left nearly 20,000 dead and hundreds of thousands injured and homeless.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped.

In the Syrian government-held city of Aleppo, rescue workers pulled seven people out alive and 44 bodies on Thursday from a collapsed building in the city center, state TV reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is likely to affect over 23 million people.