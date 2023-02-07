Turkey Earthquake: India sends earthquake relief material. Here are top updates
Turkey Earthquake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. He also instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning, killing more than 3,400 people and toppling thousands of buildings across a wide region. The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.
