Turkey Earthquake: India sends earthquake relief material. Here are top updates

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning, killing more than 3,400 people and toppling thousands of buildings across a wide region. The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

Hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey's Kahramanmaras region. It occurred at a depth of 7 km and the epicenter of the quake was the Elbistan region of Kahramanmaras province. The earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes central Turkey later in the evening.

Turkey Earthquake: Here are top 10 developments

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. He also instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake

2) After the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

3) The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

4) Apart from India, many countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

5) The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

6) The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.

7) Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria, where the Russian military deployed in that country already has sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors.

8) Britain is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The U.K. also says it’s in contact with the U.N. about getting support for victims in Syria.

9) The screams of people still trapped in the rubble-filled the night early on Tuesday and relatives wept for their loved ones as the death toll in Turkey and in neighboring northwest Syria rose to more than 3,700. News agency AFP also that over 14,000 people are injured in the incident.

10) In Turkey, the death toll stood at 2,316, while at least 1,444 people were killed in Syria. Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey's south, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess and address the impact.

