Ten days after rescuing people stuck under the debris follwoing the massive earthquake in Turkey, India's 51-member NDRF team along with dog squad members Rambo and Honey returned to India on 17 February.

The team was applauded and warmly welcomed in Adana Sakirpasa Airport for their efforts in rescue and search operations in various earthquake-hit areas of Turkey, while they enoute to board a flight to India.

#WATCH | Turkey: India's NDRF personnel were warmly welcomed at Adana Airpot after they returned from rescue & search operations in various earthquake-hit areas of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/eovdanIaS7 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Apart from the NDRF officials, sniffer dogs Romeo and Julie grabbed headlines after they rescued a six-year-old girl when the machines failed.

Soon after the earthquake hit Turkey, India sent an Indian Air Force C17 flight with over 50 personnel from the NDRF and a specially trained dog squad. The team also carried necessary equipments, including medical suppies, drilling machines and various other equipments that may be required to help people stuck under the tonnes of rubble.

India had announced 'Operation Dost' after a magnitude 7.8 quake ravaged Turkey. Six canines of the NDRF deployed in Turkey have proved to be "very very effective" in rescuing survivors from under the debris, officials told news agency PTI.

"Our canine rescuers have proved to be very very effective during the Turkiye operation. There are three ways to rescue someone from a collapsed structure-- physical or through human means, technical search through equipment and canines, "NDRF commanding officer Gurminder Singh told PTI over the phone from Nurdagi in Gaziantep province of Turkey.

Meanwhile, the country’s disaster management agency estimate that at least 36,187 people were killed in southern Turkey, while 5,800 deaths reported in Syria.

With agency reports.