Turkey earthquake: NDRF team welcomed, applauded at Adana Sakirpasa Airport | Video
- Soon after the earthquake hit Turkey, India sent an Indian Air Force C17 flight with over 50 personnel from the NDRF and a specially trained dog squad.
Ten days after rescuing people stuck under the debris follwoing the massive earthquake in Turkey, India's 51-member NDRF team along with dog squad members Rambo and Honey returned to India on 17 February.
