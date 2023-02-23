Home / News / World / Turkey expands probe into construction sector after quake
Turkey expands probe into construction sector after quake
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1 min read.07:07 PM ISTAFP
After a massive earthquake shook Turkey and Syria and caused severe casualty and damage, Turkey has expanded a criminal probe against individuals behind the construction of buildings that were levelled by the earthquake
Turkish authorities have expanded a criminal probe into individuals responsible for buildings levelled by a deadly earthquake with 564 suspects identified, the interior minister has announced.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Turkish authorities have expanded a criminal probe into individuals responsible for buildings levelled by a deadly earthquake with 564 suspects identified, the interior minister has announced.
A 7.8-magnitude tremor on February 6 and its aftershocks have killed more than 43,000 people in Turkey and left millions without homes.
A 7.8-magnitude tremor on February 6 and its aftershocks have killed more than 43,000 people in Turkey and left millions without homes.
Turkish media has vocally criticised developers for using shoddy materials and failing to comply with construction codes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Turkish media has vocally criticised developers for using shoddy materials and failing to comply with construction codes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the face of growing anger, several developers were arrested in the first days following the earthquake.
In the face of growing anger, several developers were arrested in the first days following the earthquake.
"1,250,000 buildings were examined in 11 provinces. 164,321 buildings made up of 520,000 independent units have already been destroyed, severely damaged or urgently need to be destroyed," Environment Minister Murat Kurum announced on Thursday.
"1,250,000 buildings were examined in 11 provinces. 164,321 buildings made up of 520,000 independent units have already been destroyed, severely damaged or urgently need to be destroyed," Environment Minister Murat Kurum announced on Thursday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to rebuild 270,000 homes in the devastated provinces within one year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to rebuild 270,000 homes in the devastated provinces within one year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"We are making plans taking into account the cultural landscape, our children's future and guaranteeing our towns are on safe ground," Kurum added.
"We are making plans taking into account the cultural landscape, our children's future and guaranteeing our towns are on safe ground," Kurum added.
"We will build the new housing with this in mind."
"We will build the new housing with this in mind."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.