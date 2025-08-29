Turkey hits Israel with sweeping sanctions: Severs trade ties, closes airspace, bars Israeli ships from its ports

Turkey on 29 August hit Israel with a slew of measures from cutting trade ties to restricting airspace to barring Israeli ships from its ports.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey has decided to forbid Israeli vessels from using its ports and place restrictions on planes coming to Turkish airspace, according to a report by Reuters.

While speaking on Israel's attacks on Gaza in the parliament session, Fidan said, “We have totally cut our trade with Israel, we have closed off our ports to Israeli ships and we are not allowing Turkish vessels to go to Israel's ports.”

"We are not allowing container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, and airplanes to go into our airspace. Our planes are ready, once Jordan gives its approval, we will be in a position to go," he added.

Turkish port authorities have begun unofficially asking shipping agents to submit letters confirming that vessels are not associated with Israel and are not transporting military or hazardous cargo destined for the country, Reuters' source said. Additionally, they mentioned that Turkish-flagged ships would be banned from docking at Israeli ports.

Turkish media reports last week indicated that Israeli ships were being denied entry to Turkish ports, and that Turkish-flagged vessels were prohibited from docking in Israel. However, these claims remained unconfirmed by authorities until Fidan's official statement.

Israel and Turkey trade totaled nearly $7 billion in 2023 In May 2024, Turkey had already severed direct trade relations with Israel, calling for a lasting ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. As reported by the Associated Press (AP), trade between the two nations totaled approximately $7 billion in 2023.

Ankara has consistently condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labeling them as genocide and likening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

Turkish authorities denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog's aircraft permission to fly through Turkish airspace en route to a summit in Azerbaijan in November, 2024.

"We did not allow the Israeli president to use our airspace to attend the COP summit. We suggested alternative routes and other options," Erdogan informed reporters at the G20 Summit in Brazil, Reuters reported. Erdogan later remarked, “As Turkey, we have to take a stance on certain issues."