Turkey in talks for alternative to India-Middle East trade corridor plan: Report 18 Sep 2023
Turkey has generally been supportive of China's Belt and Road Initiative, but the role has been limited. China made about $4 billion in investment in Turkey through Belt and Road, accounting for just 1.3% of the total
Turkey is in talks for an alternative to the India-Middle East trade corridor plan to strengthen its role as a trade route, according to a report by Financial Times. Turkey has pushed against the proposed India-Middle East-Europe corridor that was agreed upon this month during the G20 Summit held in New Delhi.