Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:43 PM IST
Three Turks have been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case
An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.
The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant via Istanbul, while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
