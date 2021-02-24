OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan
FILE - Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairma1n Carlos Ghosn (AP)
FILE - Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairma1n Carlos Ghosn (AP)

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:43 PM IST AFP

Three Turks have been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case

An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.

The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant via Istanbul, while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
A file photo of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Most Union ministers want to pay to get vaccinated against Covid: Prasad

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
A health worker displays a vial of a vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate people.

Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout