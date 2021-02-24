Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
Three Turks have been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Three Turks have been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case
An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.
An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.
The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant via Istanbul, while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.
The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant via Istanbul, while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.