Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan
FILE - Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairma1n Carlos Ghosn

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST AFP

Three Turks have been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case

An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.

An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.

The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant via Istanbul, while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways clarifies on higher fares being charged for short travel

2 min read . 06:52 PM IST

India hosts 1st meeting of BRICS Financial Cooperation under its chairship

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST

Govt to set up national asset monetization pipeline for sale of CPSE assets

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST

PM Modi 'biggest rioter', will face fate worse than Donald Trump's: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant via Istanbul, while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways clarifies on higher fares being charged for short travel

2 min read . 06:52 PM IST

India hosts 1st meeting of BRICS Financial Cooperation under its chairship

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST

Govt to set up national asset monetization pipeline for sale of CPSE assets

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST

PM Modi 'biggest rioter', will face fate worse than Donald Trump's: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.