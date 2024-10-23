Explosion, gunfire at Turkish aerospace company, ’suicide bombing’ suspected

Turkey explosion news: Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace company left a number of people dead or injured.

Livemint (with inputs from AP)
Updated23 Oct 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Explosion, gunfire at Turkish aerospace company, 'suicide bomber' suspected
Explosion, gunfire at Turkish aerospace company, ’suicide bomber’ suspected(HT_PRINT)

An explosion, followed by gunfire, was heard at the premises of Turkish aerospace and defense company, Turkish media reported on Wednesday. The explosion on Wednesday may have been caused by a suicide bomber, the HaberTurk television reported.

Meanwhile, Turkey's interior minister said that a huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured".

The minister described it as a "terrorist attack".

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries... Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, soon after local media reported a blast and shooting outside the site some 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside Ankara.

Employees at the company, located in the outskirts of Ankara, were taken to a safe area, local reports added. Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

 More details are awaited in connection with the incident.

