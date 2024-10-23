Explosion, gunfire at Turkish aerospace company, 'suicide bombing' suspected

Turkey explosion news: Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace company left a number of people dead or injured.

An explosion, followed by gunfire, was heard at the premises of Turkish aerospace and defense company, Turkish media reported on Wednesday. The explosion on Wednesday may have been caused by a suicide bomber, the HaberTurk television reported.

Meanwhile, Turkey's interior minister said that a huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured".

The minister described it as a "terrorist attack".

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries... Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, soon after local media reported a blast and shooting outside the site some 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside Ankara.

Employees at the company, located in the outskirts of Ankara, were taken to a safe area, local reports added. Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.