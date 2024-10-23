Hello User
Explosion, gunfire at Turkish aerospace company, 'suicide bombing' suspected

Explosion, gunfire at Turkish aerospace company, 'suicide bombing' suspected

Livemint ( with inputs from AP )

Turkey explosion news: Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace company left a number of people dead or injured.

Explosion, gunfire at Turkish aerospace company, 'suicide bomber' suspected

An explosion, followed by gunfire, was heard at the premises of Turkish aerospace and defense company, Turkish media reported on Wednesday. The explosion on Wednesday may have been caused by a suicide bomber, the HaberTurk television reported.

Meanwhile, Turkey's interior minister said that a huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured".

The minister described it as a "terrorist attack".

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries... Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, soon after local media reported a blast and shooting outside the site some 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside Ankara.

Employees at the company, located in the outskirts of Ankara, were taken to a safe area, local reports added. Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

More details are awaited in connection with the incident.

