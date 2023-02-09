Turkey may have displaced by 5 metres after massive earthquake, says expert
According to Italian seismologist Professor Carlo Doglioni, the violent earthquake may have moved Turkey 5 to 6 metres Southwest
Turkey's deadly earthquake that has left more than 17,000 people dead could have caused the country to move five to six meters compared to Syria, according to Italian seismologist Professor Carlo Doglioni. The earthquake, which was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, was a result of the grinding of the tectonic plates that the country sits on.
