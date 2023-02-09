Under the surface of Turkey, two plates jerked passed one other as one moved west and the other east, causing the deadly earthquake. The earthquake was a strike-slip quake, where two tectonic plates slide past each other horizontally, and was part of a single seismic sequence that was unleashed at the intersection of four plates, including the Anatolian, Arabica, Eurasian and African plates.

