Turkey National Day 2023: Google celebrates Turkey's Republic Day, marking 100th anniversary
Google Doodle showcases Second Grand National Assembly of Turkey on Republic Day. People in Turkey honor Atatürk on Republic Day by visiting Anıtkabir
Google is on 29 October celebrating Türkiye’s Republic Day, historic occasion that marks 100th anniversary of the Republic. In the artwork made by Google Doodle, the Second Grand National Assembly of Turkey, which housed the parliament until 1924, is shown where President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had delivered his seminal 6-day speech that detailed his beliefs on democracy, secularism, and national unity in the Great Hall. It is also the building where Atatürk oversaw new laws and reforms.