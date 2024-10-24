Turkey targets Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria after terror attack on defense firm kill five: 10 things to know

Turkey news: Turkey's air force on Thursday, October 24, targeted militants of Kurdistan Workers Party (KWP) in Iraq and Syria in a response to a deadly terror attack on its defense firm near Ankara that killed five and injured 22. In a statement, the defense ministry said it destroyed more than 30 targets in the aerial offensive but did not provide details on the locations that were hit.

Believing Kurdish militants were behind the terror attack on the defense company, it said “all kinds of precautions” were taken to prevent harm to civilians.

The strikes on KWP targets in Iraq and Syria came hours after suspected Kurdish militants – a man and a woman – set off bombs and and opened fire at the aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday, October 23. Here are 10 things to know about Turkey terror attack.