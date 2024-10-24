Turkey targets Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria after terror attack on defense firm kill five: 10 things to know

  • Turkey news: The defense ministry said it destroyed more than 30 targets of Kurdistan Workers Party (KWP) in Iraq and Syria after a terror attack killed five and injured more than 20

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Turkey news: Video shows two people with guns and backpacks during an attack on the premises of the Turkish state-run aerospace and defence company (TUSAS ), on the outskirts of Ankara
Turkey news: Video shows two people with guns and backpacks during an attack on the premises of the Turkish state-run aerospace and defence company (TUSAS ), on the outskirts of Ankara(AP)

Turkey news: Turkey's air force on Thursday, October 24, targeted militants of Kurdistan Workers Party (KWP) in Iraq and Syria in a response to a deadly terror attack on its defense firm near Ankara that killed five and injured 22. In a statement, the defense ministry said it destroyed more than 30 targets in the aerial offensive but did not provide details on the locations that were hit. 

Believing Kurdish militants were behind the terror attack on the defense company, it said “all kinds of precautions” were taken to prevent harm to civilians.

The strikes on KWP targets in Iraq and Syria came hours after suspected Kurdish militants – a man and a woman – set off bombs and and opened fire at the aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday, October 23. Here are 10 things to know about Turkey terror attack.

TURKEY TERROR ATTACK NEWS: TOP THINGS TO KNOW

  1. Two assailants attacked the premises of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. killing five and injuring more than 20. They were “eliminated” by security forces.
  2. Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said four of the victims were TAI employees while the fifth was a taxi driver. According to the media reports, the attackers had killed the taxi driver and used his taxi to carry out the attacks.
  3. TV footage captured smoke rising over the TAI campus, with explosions and gunfire echoing in the background. Later, Turkey’s media regulator issued a broadcast ban and restricted access to major social media platforms.
  4. At the time of the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was holding talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan later condemned the attack, terming it as a “heinous terrorist attack”. Putin offered his “condolences in connection with the terror attack.”
  5. The militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was believed to be behind the attack at the defense company. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack on Turkey.
  6. Listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies, the PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. It has a number of rear bases in Kurdish regions of Iraq and Syria.
  7. Pointing finger at the Kurdish militants, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, “We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses. We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated.” Turkish drone strikes in Syria kill 4 U.S.-backed fighters, wound 11 civilians, Kurdish group says
  8. The terror attack on Turkey occurred a day after far-right nationalist party leader that's allied with Erdogan raised the possibility that the PKK's imprisoned leader could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands his organisation.
  9. The attack rattled Turkish markets, with the country’s benchmark stock index declining as much as 2 per cent. The lira dropped 0.1 per cent to trade at 34.28 per dollar at 9:48 pm in Istanbul.
  10. TUSAS designs, manufactures and assembles civilian and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and other defense industry and space systems. Its UAVs have been instrumental in Turkey gaining an upper hand in its fight against Kurdish militants both on its own territory and across the border in Iraq.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTurkey targets Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria after terror attack on defense firm kill five: 10 things to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.000.00
      Chennai
      79,651.000.00
      Delhi
      79,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.