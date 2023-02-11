Turkey quake: Missing Indian national found dead in debris of hotel in Malatya
- The death toll in Turkey and Syria climbed up over 24,000, as 7.8 magnitude quake hit on 6 February amid the the severe winter.
The Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, has been found dead and was identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, informed Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February.
