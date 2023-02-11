Turkey quake: Missing Indian national found dead in debris of hotel in Malatya

The Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, has been found dead and was identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, informed Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February.

Taking to Twitter, the the Embassy of India in Ankara wrote, "We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip."

It added, "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family."

Meanwhile, the death toll in Turkey and Syria climbed up over 24,000, as 7.8 magnitude quake hit on 6 February amid the the severe winter. The tremor was the most powerful and deadliest since 33,000 people died in a 7.8-magnitude tremor in 1939.

Following the quake, India has sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to quake-hit Turkey and Syria under Operation Dost.

