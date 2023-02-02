Turkey received about 2.3 lakh tourists from India in 2022

New Delhi: Turkey received 2.32 Indian tourists in 2022, among the 51.4 million international visitors, the country’s tourism board said in a statement. According to its data, its tourism revenues reached $46.3 billion, with an increase of 19% compared to 2019. In 2022, Turkey hosted the highest number of visitors from Russian federation, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Visitors from India maintained the record from 2019 when 2.3 lakh had travelled to Turkey. The country also made it easy for anyone to access their visa if they had a valid US or UK visa.Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s minister of culture and tourism, said, “By the end of 2022, the global tourism visitor data recovered by 65% compared to the pre-pandemic period, but it has almost reached its pre-pandemic numbers. Our growth in tourism revenues is even more impressive; in 2022, our tourism revenues reached a record-breaking $46.3 billion, with an increase of 19% compared to 2019. These results certify that we had a great comeback after the pandemic, and we are confident to bring 90 million tourists and achieve $100 billion in tourism revenues by the end of 2028."After the pandemic, Turkiye, (as it is better known now) made a recovery and ranks as the sixth most popular destination for tourists worldwide. The country aims to surpass all previous records in 2023 by hosting a significantly higher number of Indian tourists this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}