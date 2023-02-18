Turkey rescuers find three people 13 days after quake: TV
As death toll crosses the 45,000 mark in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, rescue of people from rubble brings hope to carry on the rescue operation even after 13 days of the earthquake
Turkish rescuers on Saturday pulled three people, including a child, alive from the rubble 13 days after a massive quake claimed tens of thousands of lives, but one later died, local media reported.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×