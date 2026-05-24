Turkey riot police fire tear gas into CHP HQ to evict its ousted leadership after Ankara's Guv order; Ozgur Ozel reacts

Turkish riot police on Sunday used tear gas and stormed the headquarters of the main opposition Republican People's Party to remove its ousted leadership, escalating political tensions in Turkey.

Tear gas filled the party building as people inside shouted slogans and hurled objects toward the entrance while police breached a temporary barricade, according to Reuters. There was no immediate information on whether anyone was injured during the clashes.

The crisis follows a Turkish court’s decision on Thursday to remove CHP leader Ozgur Ozel by overturning the results of the party’s 2023 congress in which he was elected, citing alleged irregularities. On Sunday, the governor of Ankara ordered authorities to clear the party headquarters.

View full Image View full Image Supporters of ousted Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Ozgur Ozel react as riot police enter the party’s headquarters to evict its leadership after authorities ordered enforcement of a court ruling removing them from the building, in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2026. REUTERS/Efekan Akyuz ( REUTERS )

The court reinstated former CHP chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu in place of Ozgur Ozel. Kilicdaroglu had been defeated by President Tayyip Erdogan in the 2023 national election.

View full Image View full Image A man uses a fire extinguisher as police officers storm Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) headquarters to evict supporters gathered inside for party leader Ozgur Ozel, in Ankara, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ali Unal) ( AP Photo/Ali Unal )

Political analysts said the ruling was being viewed as a crucial test of democracy in Turkey, with concerns that it could further strengthen Erdogan’s more than two-decade hold on power, the report noted.

What did Ozgur Ozel say? As security forces entered the party headquarters, Ozel posted a video message on X saying that the party was “under attack.” After police intervention, he emerged from the building to address supporters, who responded with cheers and applause.

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Ozel declared that the Republican People's Party would continue its struggle “on the streets and in the squares” as it moved toward power. He then led hundreds of supporters towards the Turkish parliament under heavy riot police presence.

The ousted CHP leadership also urged supporters to stage protests at three separate locations in Istanbul on Sunday evening.

The ousted leadership of the Republican People's Party led by Ozgur Ozel denounced the court’s decision as a “judicial coup.” Ozel vowed to challenge the ruling through legal channels and said he would continue staying at the party headquarters in Ankara “day and night.”

On Saturday, Ozel urged the party to convene a fresh congress at the earliest opportunity, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu said such a meeting would take place at a “suitable” time. The same day, CHP lawmakers elected Ozel as head of the party’s parliamentary group.

Turkey’s next general election is currently scheduled for 2028. However, analysts mentioned the latest court ruling could increase the likelihood of an early election, particularly as President Tayyip Erdogan, who is 72 and restricted by term limits, would need an early vote if he intends to seek another term.

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Erdogan has led Turkey since 2003, initially serving as prime minister before becoming president. His political dominance faced a major challenge in 2019 when the Republican People's Party won control of several key cities in local elections. In Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu rose as a widely popular and charismatic leader whom many reportedly viewed as capable of defeating Erdoğan.

The Turkish government has rejected accusations that the judiciary is being used against political opponents, insisting that the courts function independently.

Turkish police on Saturday detained 13 people in connection with a probe into the CHP’s 2023 congress, according to state media. The individuals are accused of offences including violations of political party laws, bribery and laundering criminally obtained assets.