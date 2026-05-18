Turkey shooting: 4 dead, 8 wounded in gun attack in Mersin; police launch manhunt for shooter

At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire in the southern Turkish city of Mersin on Monday, according to local media reports cited by AFP.

The attack reportedly began inside a restaurant, where at least two people were shot dead after the assailant opened fire on customers and staff.

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Gunman reportedly fled by car According to Turkish news agencies DHA and IHA, the other two victims were killed at separate locations during the shooting spree.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle following the attacks.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt across the region as security forces searched for the gunman.

Several victims hospitalized Eight people were also wounded in the shootings, though officials have not yet released details about the severity of their injuries.

Emergency medical teams and police units were deployed to multiple locations linked to the attack.

Local authorities have not yet publicly identified the victims.

Investigation underway Turkish authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shootings.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

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Officials have also not confirmed whether the victims were specifically targeted or chosen at random.

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