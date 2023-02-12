Miraculous tales of survival continue to emerge as in Turkey, Syria as earthquake death toll tops 28,000
Tens of thousands of local and international rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has compounded the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.
The death toll has continued to climb up in Turkey and Syria, following two earthquakes that hit the region on 6 February. According to the latest updates, more than 28,000 people have died from the deadliest quake in the region. Thousands survivors are left homeless on the street suffering for basic necessities like food and water in the freezing cold.
