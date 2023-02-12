Yazi al-Ali, a Syrian refugee who had come to Antakya from Reyhanli, has been living in a tent as she waits for crews to find her mother, two sisters, including one who was pregnant, and their families. At one point, she stood over the rubble of the home in Antakya's old city centre where she believes her pregnant sister was buried and, in a cracking voice, shouted her sister's name, "Rajha!" "No one is answering to us, and no one comes to look," she said. "They have stopped us from looking ourselves. I don't know why," she said.