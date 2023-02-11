Turkey-Syria quake: Here's all about Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar who died in Malatya
- The Uttarakhand resident was deputed to Turkey for the installation and commissioning of an acetylene gas plant in Malatya. His visa got clearance on 17 January.
The Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February confirmed to have found out the dead body of Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, from the debris of a hotel in Malatya.
