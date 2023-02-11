The Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February confirmed to have found out the dead body of Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, from the debris of a hotel in Malatya.
The Embassy of India in Ankara on 11 February confirmed to have found out the dead body of Indian national Vijay Kumar, missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, from the debris of a hotel in Malatya.
Taking to Twitter, the the Embassy of India in Ankara wrote, "We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip."
Taking to Twitter, the the Embassy of India in Ankara wrote, "We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip."
It added, "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family."
It added, "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family."
Following the news reached the kin in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, people started mourning. Kumar was survived by his mother, wife & 6-year-old child.
Following the news reached the kin in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, people started mourning. Kumar was survived by his mother, wife & 6-year-old child.
Here's who was Vijay Kumar:
Here's who was Vijay Kumar:
1) Kumar was a technician for a gas-plant company, Oxyplant India Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru.
1) Kumar was a technician for a gas-plant company, Oxyplant India Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru.
2) He went to Turkey on 25 January 25 and was staying at Avsar Hostel, Malatya.
2) He went to Turkey on 25 January 25 and was staying at Avsar Hostel, Malatya.
3) Since he left for Turkey, his brother Arun Kumar said, as quoted by Quint, that they used to talk on the phone each night. However, on February 6 early morning, Vijay did not call and on the next day the family came to know that an earthquake had hit Turkey and Syria.
3) Since he left for Turkey, his brother Arun Kumar said, as quoted by Quint, that they used to talk on the phone each night. However, on February 6 early morning, Vijay did not call and on the next day the family came to know that an earthquake had hit Turkey and Syria.
4) Kumar and his wife Pinky Gaur have a 6-year-old son. In December 2022, Kumar father passed away due to cardiac arrest, reported the website.
4) Kumar and his wife Pinky Gaur have a 6-year-old son. In December 2022, Kumar father passed away due to cardiac arrest, reported the website.
5) The Uttarakhand resident was deputed to Turkey for the installation and commissioning of an acetylene gas plant in Malatya. His visa got clearance on 17 January.
5) The Uttarakhand resident was deputed to Turkey for the installation and commissioning of an acetylene gas plant in Malatya. His visa got clearance on 17 January.
6) Kumar joined Oxyplant, Bengaluru over a year ago after working for a Delhi-based company.
6) Kumar joined Oxyplant, Bengaluru over a year ago after working for a Delhi-based company.
7) MEA had been trying to trace him since the earthquake struck the country, said Kumar's family.
7) MEA had been trying to trace him since the earthquake struck the country, said Kumar's family.
As per data, till now the death tolk exceeded 24,450 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria.
As per data, till now the death tolk exceeded 24,450 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.