Turkey terror attack: Woman attacker, man with rifle captured on camera amid explosion at aviation company

Turkey terror attack: The viral footage “clearly” showed a man in plainclothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle on the premises of a major defence company in Ankara.

Updated23 Oct 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Turkish police officers gather as an armed personnel vehicle drives along a road in Kahramankazan, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Ankara on October 23, 2024, near the gate of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
Turkish police officers gather as an armed personnel vehicle drives along a road in Kahramankazan, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Ankara on October 23, 2024, near the gate of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).(AFP)

A massive explosion and a "terror attack" was reported on the premises of the Turkish state-run aerospace and defense company TUSAS in Ankara on Wednesday. The attack came just hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reached Russia to attend BRICS Summit.

Turkey's Erdogan reportedly said four people were killed and 14 were wounded in the attack in Ankara. Meanwhile, Turkey's interior minister Ali Yerlikaya informed that two terrorists were neutralised" in the incident at the headquarters of state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) which he earlier described as a “terrorist attack.”

Local media reported that some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage. Some sources indicated a possible suicide bombing. Meanwhile, security camera images from the attack went viral on social media Wednesday evening.

It was yet not clear who may be behind the attack, news agency Associated Press reported. Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

Also Read | Turkey terrorist attack: Social media restricted in response to Ankara explosion

Turkey terror attack | Viral videos

NTV mentioned "suicide attack", claiming that "a group of terrorists" had burst into TAI's headquarters and one of them blew themself up.

The viral footage, which was aired on local television as well, "clearly" showed a man in plainclothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle on the premises. The image was taken from a footage from CCTV cameras at the building's entrance

At least one woman, also carrying an assault rifle, was among the assailants, according to the images, the Associated Press reported.

Also Read | An American activist killed by Israeli fire is buried in Turkey as Israel strikes Gaza

 

Many on social media claimed that "terrorists" chanted "Allah hu Akbar". Many images also showed "hostages".

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates October 23, 2024: Turkey terror attack: Woman attacker, man with rifle captured on camera amid explosion at aviation company

 

Mint could not independently verify all these videos. No official comment has been made on the hostage situation.

NATO chief Mark Rutte offered the alliance's backing to Turkey in a call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a deadly attack on a defence firm near Ankara Wednesday. "I just spoke with [President] Erdogan about the terror attack in Ankara. My message was clear: NATO stands with Turkiye," Rutte wrote on X, using the country's official Turkish name.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 09:16 PM IST
