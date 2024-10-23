Turkey terror attack: The viral footage “clearly” showed a man in plainclothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle on the premises of a major defence company in Ankara.

A massive explosion and a "terror attack" was reported on the premises of the Turkish state-run aerospace and defense company TUSAS in Ankara on Wednesday. The attack came just hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reached Russia to attend BRICS Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Turkey's Erdogan reportedly said four people were killed and 14 were wounded in the attack in Ankara. Meanwhile, Turkey's interior minister Ali Yerlikaya informed that two terrorists were neutralised" in the incident at the headquarters of state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) which he earlier described as a “terrorist attack."

Local media reported that some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage. Some sources indicated a possible suicide bombing. Meanwhile, security camera images from the attack went viral on social media Wednesday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was yet not clear who may be behind the attack, news agency Associated Press reported. Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

Turkey terror attack | Viral videos NTV mentioned "suicide attack", claiming that "a group of terrorists" had burst into TAI's headquarters and one of them blew themself up.

The viral footage, which was aired on local television as well, "clearly" showed a man in plainclothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle on the premises. The image was taken from a footage from CCTV cameras at the building's entrance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least one woman, also carrying an assault rifle, was among the assailants, according to the images, the Associated Press reported.

Many on social media claimed that "terrorists" chanted "Allah hu Akbar". Many images also showed "hostages". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint could not independently verify all these videos. No official comment has been made on the hostage situation.

NATO chief Mark Rutte offered the alliance's backing to Turkey in a call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a deadly attack on a defence firm near Ankara Wednesday. "I just spoke with [President] Erdogan about the terror attack in Ankara. My message was clear: NATO stands with Turkiye," Rutte wrote on X, using the country's official Turkish name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}